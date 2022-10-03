Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man assaults ASI after being served warrant, held

Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:06 AM IST

he court had issued a conditional warrant against the accused, Gurpreet Singh, after his wife filed a petition against him, following a matrimonial dispute (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who served him a court-issued warrant on Saturday. A case was also registered against his sister and daughter who joined the assault.

The court had issued a conditional warrant against the accused, Gurpreet Singh, after his wife filed a petition against him, following a matrimonial dispute.

When the complainant, ASI Jang Singh of the Raikot police station, called for back up from the Sudhar police station, the trio assaulted the police personnel who reached there as well.

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, the Sudhar station house officer, said the accused also tore the warrant issued by the court. A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstruct any public servant in the discharge of his functions), 332 (voluntarily cause hurt to a public servant to deter him from discharging his functions), 294 (using obscene words), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused at the Sudhar police station.

