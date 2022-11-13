Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Man bludgeons father to death

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:28 AM IST

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death with a brick at their rented accommodation in Grewal Colony, Hambran

Accused bludgeoned father in drunken stupor when asked to contribute towards family’s needs, say police. (Baltimore Sun)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death with a brick at their rented accommodation in Grewal Colony, Hambran.

The accused has been identified as Ramakant. Police said he is a chronic alcoholic and used to start drinking as soon as he woke up every morning

ASI Gurmeet Singh, in-charge at Hambran police post, said the vicitm Ranjan Chauhan, 55, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, had deterred Ramakant from drinking on Thursday night and asked him to contribute towards the needs of the family.

The accused then started thrashing his father in drunken stupor and bludgeoned him with a brick. The family members managed to stop Ramakant and immediately rushed him to the hospital from where he was discharged after treatment. On Friday night, Ranjan’s health started deteriorating, following which he was rushed to hospital, where he died on Saturday.

After his death, police lodged a murder case against Ramakant and arrested him.

