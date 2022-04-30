Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend

The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually
The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister.

The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually.

The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.

She alleged that the accused started mounting pressure on her to marry him, but she refused. “Later, the accused morphed my pictures and started blackmailing me. He had extorted 30,000 from me through blackmailing. When I refused to give him more money, the accused started threatening me that he would circulate my pictures on social networking platforms,” she told the police.

ASI Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 354-B (assault of use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and efforts are being made to arrest him.

