Ludhiana man booked for creating wife’s fake profile on social networking sites

On learning about the fake profiles on social networking sites, 37-year-old complainant, a resident of Mangli village, Ludhiana, lodged a complaint against her husband on December 9, 2020
A Ludhiana man was booked for creating fake profiles of his wife on social networking sites and posting derogatory remarks against her. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for creating fake profiles of his wife on social networking sites and posting derogatory remarks against her on Thursday.

The 37-year-old complainant, a resident of Mangli village, had separated from her husband a long time ago. On learning about the fake profiles, she lodged a complaint against her husband on December 9, 2020. After investigating the matter for 15 months, the police lodged an FIR under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information and Technology Act against the accused.Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Focal Point station house officer, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

