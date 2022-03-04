Ludhiana man booked for creating wife’s fake profile on social networking sites
A man was booked for creating fake profiles of his wife on social networking sites and posting derogatory remarks against her on Thursday.
The 37-year-old complainant, a resident of Mangli village, had separated from her husband a long time ago. On learning about the fake profiles, she lodged a complaint against her husband on December 9, 2020. After investigating the matter for 15 months, the police lodged an FIR under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information and Technology Act against the accused.Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Focal Point station house officer, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.