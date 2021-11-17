Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked for cultivating banned Thai Mangur fish
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Man booked for cultivating banned Thai Mangur fish

Thai Magur was a carnivorous fish that grows rapidly in any type of water. It feeds on other aquatic insects, and small fish, harming the ecology of the ponds following which the government has imposed a ban on its cultivation. Ludhiana police have registered an FIR
Vigilance bureau and fishery department recovered banned Thai Magur fish from two ponds and booked the contractor in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau recovered Thai Magur fish being illegally cultivated in two ponds at Humayunpur village on Monday. The Sadar Police lodged an FIR against Rakesh Kumar of Ranjitgarh of Basant Avenue for cultivating banned fish.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Vigilance) Parminder Singh Brar said they received information that Kumar was cultivating Thai Magur fish in the ponds. The vigilance bureau along with Karamjit Kaur, agriculture development officer, agriculture officer Amandeep Sharma, deputy directors of fishery department Dalbir Singh and Ashok Kumar conducted a raid and found the banned fish.

The DSP added that Thai Magur was a carnivorous fish that grows rapidly in any type of water. It feeds on other aquatic insects, and small fish, harming the ecology of the ponds following which the government has imposed a ban on its cultivation. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused for cultivating the banned fish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP