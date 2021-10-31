Ludhiana man booked for murder bid on brother’s son-in-law

A Dugri resident has been booked for attempt to murder after he attacked his elder brother’s son-in-law over a family dispute near Doraha on Friday night.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Setia of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri.

Complainant, Lalit Narang of Durgapuri, who is currently hospitalised, said there was a dispute between his wife and the accused, following which they had gone to see a lawyer in Chandigarh.

On their way back home, the accused threatened Narang with a sharp-edged weapon and forced him to drive to an abandoned place. On reaching a secluded area, the accused snatched Narang’s phone and assaulted him with the sharp-edged weapon while accusing him of performing witchcraft of the former’s family.

After Sethia left the spot, Narang borrowed a phone from a passerby and informed the police.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 384 (extortion), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. Doraha station house officer, sub-inspector Nachattar Singh said a hunt is on for the accused.

