Ludhiana man booked for opening fire at stray dogs

The police booked a man for allegedly opening fire at stray dogs with his gun and injuring them with his car.

The accused has been identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of Dugri.

Police registered the case on Sunday on a complaint filed by Neeraj Chandel, a resident of Glada Colony, Dugri.

The complainant said that the accused on December 17 and December 18 opened fire at the dogs in front of her house. On December 20 at 9.45pm, he rammed his car into the shanty which housed the dogs leaving them injured, she added.

She said the incidents were recorded in the CCTV camera and she has submitted the footage to the police.

Inspector Sukhdev Raj said that an FIR against the man has been registered under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Dugri police station.

