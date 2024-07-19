Ludhiana man booked for raping 18-year-old domestic help

A resident of village Rod allegedly raped his 18-year-old domestic help and recorded a lewd video of her. Later, the accused started blackmailing her. According to the girl, the accused held her captive in the house of his sister for four days and raped her multiple times. The accused also recorded a lewd video of her and started blackmailing her (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Mangat Singh of Rod village. The police have also booked his sister, identified as Deepo, as well. Deepo is a resident of Sarinh village.

The girl said the accused had hired her for household work. According to the complaint, one day, the accused overpowered and raped her. The accused also recorded a lewd video of her and started blackmailing her. When she resisted, the accused threatened to defame her by uploading the lewd video on social media platforms, the complainant added.

The complainant added that on June 21, the accused called her to the periphery of the village. When she refused, the accused started threatening her that he would upload her video to online platforms. The accused took her to his sister’s house in Sarinh, where he raped her from June 22 to June 26. She managed to escape and reached home. She maintained silence at first but later gathered courage and filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving a complaint, the police registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.