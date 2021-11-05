Ludhiana: Man booked for raping 20-year-old tenant

The Jodhewal police have booked a man for raping his 20-year-old tenant on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav of Amrit Vihar Colony, Kailash Nagar.

The complainant stated that she lives with her family in a rented accommodation owned by the accused. On Wednesday, when she was alone at home, Gaurav entered the house and started touching her inappropriately. Thereafter, he raped her and left after threatening her to keep mum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She narrated the incident to her family members when they returned home and an FIR was lodged.

ASI Vijay Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.