Ludhiana man booked for stealing mobile phone, making derogatory comments over calls

Police registered a case against a Ludhiana resident for allegedly stealing his aunt and friends’ mobile phones and making derogatory comments over phone calls
The complainant, Brij Lal of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar of Ludhiana, said the accused went on to steal his mobile phone from his house after being denied a request for money. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police registered a case against a Giaspura resident for allegedly stealing his aunt and friends’ mobile phones and making derogatory comments over phone calls.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Shanti Nagar, Giaspura, was an acquaintance of the victim.

The complainant, Brij Lal of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar of Dholewal, said the accused went on to steal his mobile phone from his house after being denied a request for money.

He filed a complaint with the police after the accused’s alleged phone calls to his relatives, including his daughter, using the phone, during which the accused made derogatory remarks.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused also abused the officers who tried to make a phone call on the stolen mobile.

A case under sections 380 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The ASI added that the accused has reportedly left for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

