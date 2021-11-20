Ludhiana man booked on charge of sexual harassment

A resident of Pritam Vihar, Bhamian Kalan, has been booked on the charge of sexually harassing a 21-year-old nursing student.

The victim told the police that the man concealed his identity to befriend her. After she snapped all ties with him after knowing his name, the accused threatened to throw acid at her. He also abducted and molested her. After she informed her parents, the accused fled after dropping her near Subhash Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Raj of Pritam Vihar of Bhamian Kalan. He is on the run.

The victim, who is a resident of Bhamian Kalan, said she is a nursing student. Two years ago, she had met the accused during computer classes. The accused had introduced himself as Raj.

Later, after she realised that he was a Muslim and had concealed his identity, she stopped talking to him.

The girl alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and her family.

She added that on Thursday the accused and his brother intercepted her near Veer Palace on the Chandigarh road. He asked her to come with him and on resisting, threatened to throw acid at her after which she sat on his motorcycle.

“The accused molested me near the railway station and forced me to make a call to my father saying I want to live with Mohammad Raj. I made a call to my father but informed him that he had abducted me. He started threatening me and took me to Subhash Nagar and dropped me and fled,” said the victim.

ASI Dalbir Singh said a case under Sections 323(voluntarily causing hurt) 354 (assaults or using criminal force to any woman), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC had been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station. A hunt is on to nab him.