Ludhiana: Man, brother, 12 aides booked for assaulting school principal, clerk

Published on Nov 21, 2022 12:47 AM IST

A man, his brother and 12 accomplices were booked for assaulting the principal and clerk of a private school over a dispute regarding non-payment of school fees

The accused and school’s principal and clerk had got into a dispute over non-payment of school fees. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused are Vijay Chauhan, his brother and 12 aides who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Sunita, 53, of Shivpuri, who is principal of Shaligram Jain Public Senior Secondary School in Grain Market, Bahadurke Road.

The principal said Vijay and his brother had come to the school to deposit their childrens’ fees on November 16. The accused claimed that Sukhwinder Singh, a clerk of the school, had misbehaved with them over the phone regarding non-payment of fees.

“I called Sukhwinder to my office to clear the air, but the accused attacked him and also called their 12 aides. When I tried to intervene, they thrashed me as well,”said the principal.

“The accused then created a ruckus in the school which scared the students,” she added.

ASI Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

