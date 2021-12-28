Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man convicted of raping 5-star hotel staffer jumps parole, held

On June 12, 2015, the court of additional sessions judge Priya Sood had sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail and slapped him with a ₹50,000 fine; the gang rape had caused widespread outrage in the country
A 23-year-old woman, who worked at a five-star hotel, was kidnapped by three men in Rajguru Nagar on March 7, 2015. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A main accused in the gang rape of a five-star hotel employee in 2015 was arrested on Monday, after he jumped parole.

The convict, Badal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off. He was booked under sections of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act.

On March 8, 2015, he had been booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Five months later, on June 12, 2015, the court of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Priya Sood had sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail and slapped him with a 50,000 fine. Later, the accused was released on parole, but he did not report back to jail officers.

A 23-year-old woman, who worked at a five-star hotel, was kidnapped by three men in Rajguru Nagar on March 7, 2015. She was raped in a moving car, and then tossed on the road. The brutal rape had made headlines, and had invoked nationwide outrage.

The accused had threatened the victim saying she would meet the same fate as Nirbhaya, the Delhi girl who was brutally assaulted and gang raped in a moving bus.

The victim had told the police that she had been raped by two of her attackers. The incident had taken place when she was returning from her place of work to her paying-guest accommodation. The victim’s friends, who were accompanying her, said a white car had stopped near the victim, and the occupants had pulled her inside.

Locals took her to a multi-specialty hospital on Ferozepur Road. However, the doctors there refused to treat her, saying it was a “police case.” The victim was then rushed to the Civil Hospital. Later, the victim was offered a job in the police department.

