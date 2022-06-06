Ludhiana: Man crushed to death while trying to board moving train
In a tragic accident, a 52-year-old man was crushed to death after he slipped while trying to board a moving train and came under it at the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Kumar of Kota, Rajasthan.
The mishap took place at platform 1 at around 4 pm. According to Railway Police, Mahesh along with his family were returning home in the Swaraj Express after paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine and he had stepped out to buy water.
“He got late and the train started moving. In order to catch it, he ran towards it and in the bid to jump in, he lost his balance and fell under the train and was crushed to death,” said ASI Rakesh Kumar, GRP. Kumar was accompanied by his son, wife, children and grandchildren in the train.
The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital for autopsy. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.
Body of a rly gangman found on tracks
In another case, the body of a railway gangman was found on the tracks in Mullanpur on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Barodi Ram (58). Police said that he was mowed down by a train.
“We got the news about a body being found at the tracks there around 10 am. We are yet to ascertain the facts in the case, but we have initiated inquest proceedings for now, ” said a senior police officer in GRP.
