Ludhiana: Man dies after falling from moving train in Samrala

A passenger travelling in the Nangal Dam Express died after he fell from the moving train plying on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana route in Samrala.

People nearby the crossing alerted the ambulance services, but the man had succumbed to his injuries.

The man, who did not possess any identification papers or a mobile phone, was spotted near the Bijlipur railway crossing.

People nearby the crossing alerted the ambulance services, but the man had succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened when the train was en route from Chandigarh to Ludhiana. The passenger fell through a window near Bijlipur.

Dr. Harmanpreet Kaur of Samrala civil hospital said that upon the arrival of the ambulance, it was discovered that the passenger had passed away. The victim is believed to be between 40 to 45 years of age.

Kaur attributed the death to severe injuries sustained during the fall.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of the fall from the train. Railways police are diligently working to ascertain the sequence of events.

Rupinder Singh of Government Railway Police, Samrala, stated that communication was being established with the train’s guard to gather insights from passengers who were on the same coach.

An investigation is currently underway, exploring all angles of the incident. The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out, and police will conduct a thorough probe into the incident, Singh said.

The authorities are also trying to identify the victim and ascertain whether any belongings were left behind in the train’s coach or if he had any companions traveling with him.

