Ludhiana man duped of 2L on pretext of rent transfer

The 34-year-old Ludhiana man was duped on pretext of transferring rent amount via e-commerce service portal
Complainant said he downloaded the mobile application on his mobile phone, a few days before being duped, and uploaded the details of rooms available for rent on the first floor of his house in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A swindler duped a 34-year-old Rahon Road-based man by withdrawing 2.09 lakh from his bank account on pretext of transferring rent amount via e-commerce service portal.

Complainant Vikas Tuli of North Avenue Rahon Road said few days ago, he downloaded the mobile application on his mobile phone and uploaded the details of rooms available for rent on the first floor of his house.

“On February 5, I received a call from a person, who told me that he will pay 18,000 as advance and soon after i received another call from an unidentified person who asked for my account number, while saying that he wanted to transfer money via Paytm. After I provided him the details, I received a message from the bank that 2.09 lakhs are withdrawn from my bank account,” Vikas said.

Assistant sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at Jodhewal police station.

