Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Police said the deceased, a resident of Ludhiana, went around Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake looking for someone to join him on a two-seater boat
A Ludhiana resident ended his life by jumping into Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake. (HT File)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 27-year-old man from Ludhiana ended his life by jumping into Sukhna Lake while boating on Friday evening.

Before taking the extreme step,the deceased went around the lake, looking for someone to join him on a two-seater boat, said police.

Eventually, a taxi driver agreed to give him company. As the boat reached the middle of the lake, the 27-year-old removed his life jacket and jumped off the boat.

The shocked taxi driver alerted the police over the phone, following which police and army teams launched a search for the youth, but could not find him. The body was eventually fished out on Saturday morning.

Police said the deceased, who had a private job in Ludhiana, was married and had a 18-month-old daughter. While no suicide note was recovered, the family members shared that he left home after a fight and had sent a message to his wife on Friday evening.

The body was handed over to them after autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

