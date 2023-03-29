Ludhiana man ends life, wife in Canada booked for abetment to suicide

Eight months after a Samrala resident allegedly ended his life, police have booked his wife, currently residing in Canada, for abetment to suicide.

Ludhiana police said the FIR was registered on Monday after verifying the case. The victim’s father complained to the police on August 2, 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the FIR was registered on Monday after verifying the case. The victim’s father complained to the police on August 2, 2022.

Police have registered an FIR against Simranpreet Kaur of Payal, currently residing in Dawson Creek, Canada.

The victim’s father in his complaint to the police stated that upon reaching Canada, the woman got into a relationship with another man due to which the victim was in depression and ended his life.

Investigating the case, sub-inspector Pavittar Singh said that the victim got married to the accused woman in September 2021. After the marriage, the victim’s family incurred expenses to send the woman abroad.

He said that a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Samrala police station.

