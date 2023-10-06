Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man eying spouse visa duped of 40 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 06, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The complainant stated that he married Gagandeep on condition that his family will incur the entire expenditure to send her abroad; after reaching abroad, Gagandeep would take her to Canada on a spouse visa

The dream of settling abroad stood shattered for a Malaud resident after his wife allegedly duped him of 40 lakh on the pretext of taking him to Canada on a spouse visa. After moving abroad, the woman stopped taking his calls and snapped all ties with him.

After investigation, the Malaud police have booked Gagandeep Kaur of Raipur village of Malerkotla district, her father Ravinder Singh and her mother Baljinder Kaur.

The FIR has been registered following an investigation carried out by a DSP Payal following a complaint filed by Sukhwinder Singh of Lehal village in Malaud.

The complainant stated that he married Gagandeep on condition that his family will incur the entire expenditure to send her abroad. After reaching abroad, Gagandeep would take her to Canada on a spouse visa.

ASI Surjit Singh said that a case under Sections 406, 420, 506, and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused. They are yet to be arrested.

