Ludhiana: Man found bludgeoned to death in Sihala village

Panic gripped Sihala village in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara after a man was found brutally murdered here on Wednesday; police said he had been bludgeoned with a stone and they found the weapon near his body
Police said the victim might have been in an inebriated condition when he was bludgeoned. A murder case has been registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped Sihala village in Machhiwara after a man was found brutally murdered here on Wednesday.

Police said the victim has been identified as Dalip Kumar, 35, a native of Bihar who was residing in Sirhind and worked as labourer. He was identified by one of his relatives. Police said he had been bludgeoned with a stone and they found the weapon near his body. According to the villagers, they hadn’t seen Kumar in the area earlier.

Police said the victim might have been in an inebriated condition when he was attacked.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said, “His relative was not aware why and how Dalip was here in Samrala. However, the investigation is still on and we are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the village,” he said.

The inspector added that a murder case has been registered against unidentified accused based on the statement of former sarpanch of Sihala village, Rakesh Kumar.

