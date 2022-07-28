Ludhiana: Man get life term for neighbour’s murder

Three years after an elderly man was shot to death in Noorwala village, the court of additional sessions judge KK Goyal on Wednesday sentenced his 36-year-old neighbour Jagdev Singh to life imprisonment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convict’s wife, Kamaljeet Kaur, who was the co-accused in the case, was acquitted of all charges by the court.

As per the prosecution, murder case was registered on March 7, 2019, against Jagdev Singh and his wife based on the complaint of the victim’s son Dharamvir.

The complainant told police that Jagdev had barged into their home with a gun and shot dead his 67-year-old father Balbir Singh. His father suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he died during treatment.

The complainant said his father had a strained relationship with the duo and both Jagdev and his wife had hatched a conspiracy to kill Balbir.

Police investigations had revealed that Jagdev would often fire in air with his licensed weapon in an inebriated state and used to flaunt the weapon in front of the villagers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had confessed to the police that he was drunk at the time of incident and a .315 bore rifle was also recovered from his possession. The prosecution could not prove any charges against Kamaljeet in court and hence she was acquitted for lack of evidence.