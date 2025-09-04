Ludhiana: Man gets 7-crore extortion call from ‘gangster’, probe on

A city resident received an extortion call reportedly from notorious gangster Hari Chand Jaat, alias Harry Boxer, demanding ₹7 crore and threatening to kill him and his family in case of non-payment. The Sadar police have registered an FIR. Sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped, the police said. (HT Photo)

Complainant Princepal Singh of Chanakya Puri, Dhandra Road, said the threat stemmed from a financial dispute with his former business partner, a Moga resident currently living in Hong Kong. The two families had jointly invested in a mobile trading business that collapsed, leaving both sides in heavy debt, he said. “We suffered massive losses and even mortgaged our house and cars. Yet my former partner insists we pay for his losses too,” said Princepal.

On August 28, Princepal received a WhatsApp call from a man who identified himself as Harry Boxer. “He said he was calling on behalf of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He ordered me to pay ₹7 crore to my former partner within days—or be ready to take bullets. He threatened to kill not just me but my entire family. I recorded the call,” Princepal told police.

Princepal also claimed that he later contacted his ex-partner who allegedly confirmed that Harry Boxer was now handling the matter on his behalf. That conversation too has been recorded, he mentioned.

Harry Boxer was recently in the news for issuing threats to Bollywood celebrities, warning actors against working with Salman Khan and even targeting comedian Kapil Sharma. “We are verifying whether gangster Harry Boxer was the caller. The victim has been asked to remain alert,” said investigating officer sub-inspector Jagtar Singh.

