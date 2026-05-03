Ludhiana: Man gets life term for killing 21-year-old partner

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for strangling his live-in partner to death and concealing her body under a pile of clothes in their rented accommodation in Mohalla Fatehganj.

The court held Sunil Kumar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. (HT File)

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The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, Sunil Kumar. The verdict was delivered nearly 11 months after the incident.

The case was registered by Division No 1 police on June 10, 2025, after the body of a 21-year-old woman, Radhika, was recovered in a decomposed state from their rented room. The landlord alerted police after noticing a foul smell emanating from the premises. Police found strangulation marks on the body and the victim’s arms were tied with a piece of cloth.

Sunil Kumar was arrested around two weeks after the murder.

According to the victim’s family, the couple had reportedly married four months earlier in a temple in what they described as a love marriage but the police say that the wedding was not legally registered.

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police said the accused confessed to killing Radhika following repeated arguments over her continued contact with her former husband and another man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police said the accused confessed to killing Radhika following repeated arguments over her continued contact with her former husband and another man. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He allegedly told investigators that he had repeatedly asked her to sever ties with her ex-husband, Rahul, and another individual, but she refused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He allegedly told investigators that he had repeatedly asked her to sever ties with her ex-husband, Rahul, and another individual, but she refused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court held Sunil Kumar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After examining the evidence and hearing arguments, the court held Sunil Kumar guilty and awarded him life imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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