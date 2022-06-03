Ludhiana: Man held for abetting wife’s suicide

A day after a 35-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Bhagwan Nagar, the Tibba police arrested her husband on Thursday on charges of abetment to suicide.

The victim’s mother-in-law has also been booked. The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s brother. He stated that soon after marriage, the accused started harassing his sister and they also used to thrash her. “We had intervened earlier and tried to resolve the issue, but on June 1, they thrashed my sister again, after which she hung herself,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdial Singh said that the woman-son duo has been booked under Sections 306 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.