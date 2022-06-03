Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man held for abetting wife’s suicide
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Man held for abetting wife’s suicide

A day after a 35-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Ludhiana, the Tibba police arrested her husband on Thursday on charges of abetment to suicide
The victim’s brother alleged that her husband and mother-in-law thrashed her, after which she hung herself. (Representative image)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a 35-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself at her in-laws’ house in Bhagwan Nagar, the Tibba police arrested her husband on Thursday on charges of abetment to suicide.

The victim’s mother-in-law has also been booked. The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s brother. He stated that soon after marriage, the accused started harassing his sister and they also used to thrash her. “We had intervened earlier and tried to resolve the issue, but on June 1, they thrashed my sister again, after which she hung herself,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdial Singh said that the woman-son duo has been booked under Sections 306 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP