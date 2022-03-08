Ludhiana | Man held for assault on baseball coach

Police booked two siblings, and seven aides, for an alleged murder bid on a baseball coach for objecting to harassment on Saturday near Scooter Market. The Division number 5 police have registered a case and arrested one of the accused, identified as Shiva of Jawahar Nagar Camp. The police have also booked his brother Monti Bhagat. Their aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Sukhdev Singh, 65, of Model Gram. In his statement, Singh stated he stopped near the scooter market when he noticed the accused harassing a woman. Upon intervention, the accused left the place, but later returned with his aides. The accused attacked him with baseball bats and sticks. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving the victim injured.

Assistant sub-inspector Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Stopped for checking, 3 men attack police post in-charge

Ludhiana Police on Sunday booked three car-borne men for allegedly assaulting a Kanganwal police post in-charge and a home guard personnel who stopped them for checking. The accused were stuck in traffic near Gill market Lohara while trying to flee. Police held two of the accused, while one of them managed to escape.The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Aryan Singh of Shaibzada Fateh Singh Nagar, while the man who managed to escape is Jaswinder Singh.The FIR was lodged following the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Singh, in-charge at the Kanganwal police post.

Jewellery stolen from wedding in Sidhwan Bet

Uninvited guests at a wedding party in Sidhwan Bet stole the jewellery from a guest’s handbag. Police have lodged an FIR following the statement of the complainant, Lakhwinder Singh of Gidderwindi village. The complainant said that he, along with his wife, had gone to Dev Farms to attend a wedding. “Before leaving the wedding event, my wife removed the jewellery that she was wearing and kept them in her purse. Later, we were shocked to find those jewellery including a chain, two lockets, a bracelet, an earring and other missing,” he recalled, adding that some unidentified person had stolen the jewellery from the purse.Police have registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dist logs three Covid cases

The district reported three coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total count to 1,09,711. The death toll for the district stands at 2,277. There are 36 active cases in the city, of which 36 are under home isolation, while three patients have been admitted to private facilities and one patient is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

AU plant breeding develops wonder millet

Ludhiana The Punjab Agriculture University plant breeder was honoured for developing a miracle millet variety at the 57th Annual Group Meeting (AGM) of ICAR-All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on pearl millet, held at Jodhpur, Rajasthan (India). Millet could prove to be a wonder food especially for diabetics for its nutritional goodness.

Vet Varsity scholar gets best research story award

Ludhiana The research story written by centre for one health, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, PhD scholar Deepthi Vijay has been selected as one among the best popular science stories under department of science and technology-augmenting writing skills for articulating research award 2021 organised by department of science and technology, Government of India.

CMC&H turns first training centre

Ludhiana The Christian Medical College and hospital (CMC&H) became the state training centre for research under the Dr Padam Singh research training scheme, which was started by the Government of India and ICMR, with an aim to train all medical faculty in the art and science of research. Singh himself presided over the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the research centre.

