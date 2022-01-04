Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Man held for assaulting family members, PCR personnel
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Man held for assaulting family members, PCR personnel

Sewa Singh of village Bainsman was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad employees after they tried to deter him from assaulting his family members in village Bains
The accused held for assaulting family members, PCR personnel also tore ASI’s uniform in Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Tuesday arrested a man for assaulting police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad employees after they tried to deter him from assaulting his family members in village Bains.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljinder Singh said he along with head constable Karam Singh were on patrolling duty. Meanwhile, they received information from police control room that Sewa Singh of village Bainsman is assaulting his family members in Bains. They reached the stop and deterred the accused, who opened attack and tore ASI’s uniform.

The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions shall be punished ) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP