Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper

The victim said that the accused turned up at his shop and hit him on the chest with a sharp weapon with the intention to murder him
The accused attempted to murder the shopkeeper with a knife over an old rivalry. (Representative image)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry.

The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh.

The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop.

Pankaj stated that on May 11, the accused turned up at his shop and hit him on the chest with a sharp weapon with the intention to kill him.

He fled out of the shop to save himself and took shelter in the house of Ramesh Kumar, one of the neighbours, but the accused chased him down and again hit him on the arm with the weapon.

After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj’s family members rushed him to the hospital.

ASI Jaswant Lal, who is investigating the case, said that Pankaj’s statement was recorded on Sunday, based on which the accused was arrested under Sections 307, 452 and 324 of Indian Penal Code.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP