Ludhiana: Man held for extorting 8,000 from domestic help

A man from Rajiv Gandhi Colony was arrested on Saturday for allegedly extorting ₹8,000 from a domestic help by blackmailing her.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Chauhan, 30.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) Murad Jasvir Singh said the complainant, Ruby of Hazuri Bagh Colony, Bhattian Bet, told them that her son, Sahil, had recently been called for questioning in a case by Focal Point police .

“The woman told us that the accused met her and Sahil outside the police station and told them that an FIR will be lodged against her son and he will be sent to jail. Chauhan told them that he has links to police officers and demanded ₹16,000 from them,” said the ACP.

“The woman gave him ₹ 8,000 in cash and promised to pay the rest later. After she approached us, an FIR was lodged against the accused under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at Focal Point police station, said they arrested Chauhan from Jamalpur Chowk.

The inspector added that he demanded money from the woman as he saw her outside the police station and thought she was a soft target.