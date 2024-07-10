Ludhiana man held for hacking 27-year-old friend to death following spat

The Division number 1 police arrested a Naadi Mohalla resident for hacking his 27-year-old friend to death following a spat on Tuesday night. One of the accused is yet to be identified. According to the police, the accused stayed with the victim’s kin to avoid suspicion. The victim, Abhishek (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Abhishek alias Pannu of Naadi Mohalla. The police have arrested Amit alias Kalu, while his aide is yet to be identified.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO at Division number 1, said that earlier the family members of the victim had a spat with some of their distant relatives in the evening. The police scanned them too but found no involvement of them in the murder.

The SHO added that Abhishek and Amit Kalu had consumed liquor together on Tuesday night. They indulged in a spat over some issue. Amit flashed a sharp-edged weapon and hacked Abhishek to death and fled.

Meanwhile, the kin of the victim rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The accused remained with the family to avoid suspicion. As the family indulged in a spat with some distant relatives, they accused them of murder.

The SHO added that the police scanned the CCTVs installed in the area and found Amit alias Kalu had hacked him to death. As the police have initiated investigation, the accused fled from the spot. However, the police arrested him later.