Ludhiana man held for harassing ex-minister’s granddaughter

Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and stalking the granddaughter of a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister. The accused morphed the victim’s photographs and sent it to her parents and brother.

The accused has been identified as Tegvir Singh Gill of Munda village, Malerkotla, and is currently residing at Barewal road.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant said the man has been harassing and stalking his daughter, who is a student, for the past few months.

He added that the accused clicked pictures of his daughter on the way to the university, morphed and shared them.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at Division number 5 police, said the victim’s father had filed a complaint on December 28, 2022. The FIR was registered following an investigation. Police have booked the accused under section 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D of Information and Technology Act. Police arrested the accused hours after lodging the FIR.

Man shares girlfriends’ morphed photographs, booked

In another case the Sarabha Nagar police booked a Kurukshetra resident for uploading morphed photographs of a woman on social media.

The victim, who is a resident of Barewal road, said she had met the accused five years ago and befriended him. The couple met twice but later broke up. The accused, however, kept harassing the victim and posted her morphed photographs on Instagram.

The accused created a fake account in her name on Instagram and sent the photographs to her relatives and friends.

Assistant sub-inspector Mandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman had filed a complaint on June 4, 2021, and an FIR has been registered following an investigation. A hunt is on for the accused’ arrest.

