Ludhiana man held for rape bid on 3-yr-old tenant

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his tenant’s three-year-old daughter on Sunday.

The victim’s parents, who work in a factory said that on Saturday they returned to find their daughter crying and in pain. On being coaxed, she narrated the ordeal, after which the accused fled.

The accused, who lives on Tajpur Road, was arrested, while he was trying to leave the city. Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, a case had been lodged under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act .