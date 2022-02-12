Ludhiana man held for raping minor for 4 months

A 21-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping a minor for four months on Friday.

The accused, Neeraj, threatened to upload lewd photographs of the victim on social networking sites, and also said that he would kill her grandparents if she lodged a complaint against him.

In her complaint, the 17-year-old victim, a student of Class 9, said she lived with her grandparents. She said that the accused, who was her neighbour, befriended her and also took some photographs of her in a compromising position, which he used to blackmail her.

The minor said that the accused had been raping her continuously since October 2021. Initially, she was scared to report the accused, but later she confided in her grandparents, who took her to the police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act.