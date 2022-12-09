Ludhiana man held for selling banned plastic kite string

A resident of Gujran Basti, Jodhewal, was arrested on Wednesday for selling banned plastic kite string near the Sewa Kendra near Daresi.

Police have recovered nine spools of plastic kite string from the accused identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sonu.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh said that a case has been registered against Sonu under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station.

The ASI added that the Ludhiana police commissioner has already banned storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals.