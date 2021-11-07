Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Man held with 500 gm opium

Police say the man was earlier involved in illegal lottery trade, after he was caught, he took to drug peddling. He had been caught with drugs in February 2020 as well
The man has been sent to one-day police custody for questioning. Ludhiana police say, he is himself a drug addict. (HT File)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested an “illegal” lottery trader with 500 gm opium from his possession.

Identified as Harsh Verma, 28, of Mahavir Colony of Bhamian Khurd, police say he is himself an addict. He was nabbed from Bhamian Khurd following a tip-off.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, said that the accused used to get the opium from Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh, for 1.10 lakh per kg and sell it among addicts for 1.60 lakh per kg.

The inspector added that the accused earlier used to run an illegal lottery trade but after he was caught, he took to drug peddling.

He had been caught with drugs in February 2020 as well. The Special task Force (STF) had found 710 gm heroin in his possession. After coming out on bail, he again got back to drug peddling. He is also facing trial in two cases of gambling.

The inspector further added that a case under Sections 18B, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur police station. The accused was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to one-day police custody for questioning.

