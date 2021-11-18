Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man held with 500g heroin
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man held with 500g heroin

A 34-year-old man was held with 500g heroin in Jagraon on Wednesday, while his accomplice managed to evade arrest
The accused were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing and peddling heroin at the Sidhwan Bet police station in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 34-year-old man was held with 500g heroin in Jagraon on Wednesday, while his accomplice managed to evade arrest.

The accused, Mandeep Singh and Pankaj Malan, residents of Sidhwan Bet village, were on their way to deliver the contraband when they were intercepted en route. Apart from the heroin, a weighing machine and the car they were travelling in, a Toyota Etios, were also seized.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj of the Jagraon crime investigation agency (CIA) said, “Acting on a tip-off, assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh intercepted the accused at Leela Megh Singh Bus Stop. The drugs had been bought from a Nigerian national residing in New Delhi.”

Mandeep had been acquitted of murder charges in 2009 and had taken to peddling drugs after his release from jail.

The accused were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sidhwan Bet police station, and efforts are on to nab Pankaj, who is on the run.

