Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Man in woman’s garb shoots at 2 men in Khanna
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Man in woman’s garb shoots at 2 men in Khanna

The accused who was dressed as a woman fired five bullets at the victims near Alaur village in Khanna
The victims had stopped by the roadside near Ludhiana’s Alaur village in Khanna for tea, when a bike-borne man in women’s clothes opened fire on them. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man dressed as a woman opened fire at two men near Alaur village, Khanna, on Friday.

The unidentified accused, who was riding a scooter, fled after the incident. The victims, Rohtash Kumar of Mandi Gobindgarh and Major Singh, who both work at Hindustan Unilever Limited, have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Rohtash Kumar said that after finishing up for the day, he took a lift from his colleague Major Singh, who rides a motorcycle. They stopped by the roadside near Alaur village for tea, when a bike-borne man in women’s clothes opened fire on them.

The accused fired five bullets, which hit Major Singh in the stomach and legs, and Rohtash in both legs. The victims said the accused crossed them thrice, while they were having tea before opening fire at them.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said the victims say they have no rivalries, nor were they carrying any cash or valuables. The police suspect that a eunuch or transgender person could be behind the crime.

RELATED STORIES

Locals say that the area where the incident took place is infamous for flesh trade. Transgenders are active in the areas and often woo truck drivers. Locals say they avoid crossing the area after sunset.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP