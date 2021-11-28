Ludhiana | Man in woman’s garb shoots at 2 men in Khanna

A man dressed as a woman opened fire at two men near Alaur village, Khanna, on Friday.

The unidentified accused, who was riding a scooter, fled after the incident. The victims, Rohtash Kumar of Mandi Gobindgarh and Major Singh, who both work at Hindustan Unilever Limited, have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Rohtash Kumar said that after finishing up for the day, he took a lift from his colleague Major Singh, who rides a motorcycle. They stopped by the roadside near Alaur village for tea, when a bike-borne man in women’s clothes opened fire on them.

The accused fired five bullets, which hit Major Singh in the stomach and legs, and Rohtash in both legs. The victims said the accused crossed them thrice, while they were having tea before opening fire at them.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said the victims say they have no rivalries, nor were they carrying any cash or valuables. The police suspect that a eunuch or transgender person could be behind the crime.

Locals say that the area where the incident took place is infamous for flesh trade. Transgenders are active in the areas and often woo truck drivers. Locals say they avoid crossing the area after sunset.