Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana crime: Man kills brother with brick, tries to pass it off as road mishap, arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana crime: Man kills brother with brick, tries to pass it off as road mishap, arrested

After killing his brother, the man tried to pass it off as a road accident but closed-circuit television cameras installed outside a shrine near the spot on Ludhiana-Bathinda road captured the whole incident.
Murder victim Kabal Singh who was bludgeoned to death by his own brother in Ludhiana on late Monday night. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his elder brother to death, with a brick, following a spat on late Monday night on Ludhiana-Bathinda road. After killing his brother, the man tried to pass it off as a road accident but closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside a shrine near the spot captured the whole incident.

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh, 24, of Halwara. He was allegedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Kabal Singh, 27.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of their cousin, Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit told the police that the two brothers worked as labourers, and used to have frequent altercations over petty issues.

Sudhar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that Kabal and Balwinder got into a verbal spat on Monday night as well, and in a fit of rage, Balwinder picked up a brick and attacked his brother repeatedly with it.

“After realising that he had killed his brother, the accused tried to prove that it was an accident. He knocked on the doors of nearby houses and claimed that some unidentified vehicle had run over his brother. Thereafter, the village sarpanch called the police,” said the SHO.

RELATED STORIES

“The injuries on the body suggested that it was a murder, so the team checked CCTVs in the area. A CCTV camera installed outside a shrine captured the accused bludgeoning his brother to death with a brick,” said the SHO.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP