Ludhiana crime: Man kills brother with brick, tries to pass it off as road mishap, arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his elder brother to death, with a brick, following a spat on late Monday night on Ludhiana-Bathinda road. After killing his brother, the man tried to pass it off as a road accident but closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside a shrine near the spot captured the whole incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Balwinder Singh, 24, of Halwara. He was allegedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Kabal Singh, 27.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of their cousin, Ranjit Singh.

Ranjit told the police that the two brothers worked as labourers, and used to have frequent altercations over petty issues.

Sudhar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said that Kabal and Balwinder got into a verbal spat on Monday night as well, and in a fit of rage, Balwinder picked up a brick and attacked his brother repeatedly with it.

“After realising that he had killed his brother, the accused tried to prove that it was an accident. He knocked on the doors of nearby houses and claimed that some unidentified vehicle had run over his brother. Thereafter, the village sarpanch called the police,” said the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The injuries on the body suggested that it was a murder, so the team checked CCTVs in the area. A CCTV camera installed outside a shrine captured the accused bludgeoning his brother to death with a brick,” said the SHO.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.