Ludhiana: Man kills wife for bearing girl child

A labourer strangulated his wife to death for bearing a girl child in Amar Colony Tajpur Road at wee hours on Thursday. The accused tried to prove that his wife had died a natural death and claimed that she was suffering acute post-delivery pain. However, the police found strangulation marks on the neck of the victim. When posed harshly the accused confessed his crime. Priyanka, the victim. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Amit Verma, who has been arrested. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh and the accused is a labourer.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 4) Mandeep Singh stated that the victim Priyanka, 20, had given birth to a girl child one month ago. The accused Amit Verma was expecting a male child, after the birth of the girl he started mistreating his wife.

The ADCP stated that the woman was complaining of pain on Wednesday night and asking her husband to help her in getting rid of the pain. Meanwhile, the accused who was already frustrated over the birth of a girl child strangled her to death. Later, he raised the alarm claiming that Priyanka had lost consciousness due to pain. The locals called on a doctor, who declared her dead.

Further the ADCP stated that Tribhuvan, brother of the woman, found the matter suspicious and alerted the police. The Jamalpur Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police found strangulation marks on the neck of the victim. When posed harshly the accused confessed his crime.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Jamalpur Police station, stated that the accused has been arrested and a murder case lodged against him. The custody of the infant has been given to the sister of the victim.