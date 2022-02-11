Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man loses phone, bike to snatchers
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man loses phone, bike to snatchers

A resident of Seeda village in Ludhiana lost his mobile phone and motorcycle to two snatchers on Thursday; police have identified the accused
Ludhiana police have identified the accused and a snatching case has been registered. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Seeda village lost his mobile phone and motorcycle to two snatchers on Thursday .

The Meharban police have identified the accused as Bishan and Simranjit of Model Colony and booked them for snatching. They are yet to be arrested.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim, Ameero Alam, 48. He stated that he was returning home when the two motorcycle-borne accused intercepted him near Bajra village and pushed him off his bike. Then, they fled with his mobile phone and bike.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhvinder Singh said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP