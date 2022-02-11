Ludhiana man loses phone, bike to snatchers

A resident of Seeda village lost his mobile phone and motorcycle to two snatchers on Thursday .

The Meharban police have identified the accused as Bishan and Simranjit of Model Colony and booked them for snatching. They are yet to be arrested.

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim, Ameero Alam, 48. He stated that he was returning home when the two motorcycle-borne accused intercepted him near Bajra village and pushed him off his bike. Then, they fled with his mobile phone and bike.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhvinder Singh said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.