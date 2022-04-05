Ludhiana man molests sister-in-law, booked

A man was booked for molesting his sister-in-law on Sunday. The 26-year-old complainant, a resident of Bawa Colony, who had gotten married five years ago, said her husband’s brother had only multiple occasions attempted to establish a physical relationship with her. She had told her husband as well, but to no avail. A case has been registered under Section 354 (use of criminal force intending to outrage a woman’ s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.This is the second such incident over the last three days where a woman has been sexually assaulted by her husband’s family. HTC

Fearing poor grades, 16-year-old hangs self

Ludhiana A day after appearing for her Class 10 pre-board examination, a 16-year-old girl hung herself from the ceiling fan in her house on Sunday evening. Her family said the victim felt that she had performed poorly in the test. Her younger sister was the first to find her lifeless body. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The victim wanted to become a doctor.Her body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Abandoned newborn girl succumbs

Ludhiana A newborn girl, with her umbilical chord still attached, was found abandoned on a plot in Maskin Nagar on Sunday. The complainant, Narinder Adiya, said the locals were alerted by the girls cries, but by the time they got to her, she had already succumbed. Sub-inspector Tamanna Devi said the girl appeared be a day old, and appeared to have been dumped soon after her birth. No injury marks were visible on her body. The police are scanning CCTV footage, and the body has been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been registered under Sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified persons.

3 rob taxi driver, give him bus fare

Ludhiana Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of his car at gunpoint in Khanna. While fleeing, the accused gave him ₹150 bus fare to reach Moga. The victim, Jagdish Rai of Moga, said that the accused had approached him on Saturday asking him to take them to Khanna. After reaching Khanna, the accused took out their gun, and asked him to get off. A case has been registered against the accused.