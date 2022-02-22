Ludhiana: Man on run after raping teen

A Kirpal Nagar resident allegedly abducted his 17-year-old neighbour and raped her for two days at a hotel on Chandigarh Road.

As per the victim, he dropped her home after two days and fled.

The girl’s mother told the police that the teen had gone missing on February 18. They initially tried to look for her on their own. Before they could lodge a missing persons’ report, she returned home on February 20 and narrated her ordeal.

The girl also revealed that one of the accused’s friends had dropped both of them at the hotel.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginderpal, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. He is currently on the run, added the ASI.