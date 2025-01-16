Ludhiana: Man, parents booked for dowry harassment

A man and his parents have been booked on charges of dowry harassment and causing multiple miscarriages without the consent of his wife. The complainant has also accused her husband of sexual assault both before and after their marriage, along with mental harassment by her in-laws. An FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, along with Sections 120B, 313, 376, 498A, and 506 of the IPC. (HT File)

The case, initially registered at Khanpur police station in Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was later transferred to the Focal Point police station in Ludhiana. The accused include the complainant’s husband, her father-in-law, and her mother-in-law, all residents of New Durga Colony, Ludhiana.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO of Focal Point police station, confirmed the FIR registration based on the complaint lodged in Gazipur. “The complainant is currently residing at her parents’ home in Gazipur. We have registered the case as per the FIR from Khanpur, but further investigation is required,” he stated.

The charges include rape, subjecting a woman to cruelty, causing miscarriage without consent, and offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, along with Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 313 (causing miscarriage without consent), 376 (rape), 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.