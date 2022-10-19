Ludhiana man posing as cop dupes kin of arrested persons on pretext of securing release, held
The Division number 7 police arrested a man posing as police personnel for allegedly duping kin of people arrested by the police in different criminal cases on the pretext of ensuring their release from police custody. His aide, meanwhile, is yet to be arrested.
The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhmanjeet Singh, 28, of Manohar Nagar, Dhuri Line. Police have recovered an inspector’s uniform, badges and a scooter from his possession. His accomplice Makhan of Jagraon is yet to be arrested.
The duo would target kin of the arrested individuals outside various city police stations while posing as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused had a couple of days ago made a phone call to a certain police station, introducing himself as a DSP-rank officer and asked the munshi to allow him to speak to an arrested accused. Following the conversation, the accused took ₹20,000 from his family promising them help in getting him acquitted.
Sharma added that the accused is already facing trial in a similar case and would switch between the two fake identities of DSP and inspector. Police are questioning the accused about how he managed to procure the police uniform.
Earlier on May 24, Hathur police had arrested Sukhmanjeet Singh and his accomplice Jeevan Singh of Galib Kalan for duping a woman of ₹32,000 on the pretext of securing a release order for her son — who had been arrested in a snatching case.
