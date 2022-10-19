Ludhiana man posing as cop dupes kin of arrested persons on pretext of securing release, held

The Division number 7 police arrested a man posing as police personnel for allegedly duping kin of people arrested by the police in different criminal cases on the pretext of ensuring their release from police custody. His aide, meanwhile, is yet to be arrested.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhmanjeet Singh, 28, of Manohar Nagar, Dhuri Line. Police have recovered an inspector’s uniform, badges and a scooter from his possession. His accomplice Makhan of Jagraon is yet to be arrested.

The duo would target kin of the arrested individuals outside various city police stations while posing as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused had a couple of days ago made a phone call to a certain police station, introducing himself as a DSP-rank officer and asked the munshi to allow him to speak to an arrested accused. Following the conversation, the accused took ₹20,000 from his family promising them help in getting him acquitted.

Sharma added that the accused is already facing trial in a similar case and would switch between the two fake identities of DSP and inspector. Police are questioning the accused about how he managed to procure the police uniform.

Earlier on May 24, Hathur police had arrested Sukhmanjeet Singh and his accomplice Jeevan Singh of Galib Kalan for duping a woman of ₹32,000 on the pretext of securing a release order for her son — who had been arrested in a snatching case.

Other news in brief:

Man abducts 4-yr-old for ‘human sacrifice’, held

Ludhiana A day after Amritsar rural police rescued a Jagraon based four-year-old girl and arrested her kidnapper, Ludhiana rural police uncovered a human sacrifice angle.The accused, Dharminder of Bhutta village, Nawada district, Bihar, had kidnapped the four-year-old daughter of a slum dweller when she was playing with her friends after returning home from an anganwadi centre on October 14. The Jagraon city police had registered an FIR against an unidentified person.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Jagraon City, said the accused was arrested on Monday with the help of Amritsar rural police. The girl was rescued and brought back to the parents after a medical check-up.Police brought the accused to Jagraon from Amritsar and produced him before the court, from where he was sent to a two-day police custody.During questioning, the accused confessed to have kidnapped the girl for human sacrifice. Notably, the accused had earlier also kidnapped a three-year-old girl from Ajitwal in Moga and had been arrested by the Moga police. The girl was rescued.

Teen booked for raping 12-year-old

Ludhiana The Division number 6 police booked a teenager for raping a 12-year-old girl after taking her to his rented accommodation in labour quarters in Chet Singh Nagar on Monday. The accused also threatened the victim against speaking out of her ordeal. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant said she, along with her husband, work day jobs and their 12-year-old daughter used to stay back at their rented accommodation. On Monday evening, when she returned home she found her daughter bleeding and crying. When asked, the girl narrated the ordeal, saying the accused took her to his room and raped her. Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station head officer at Division number 6 , said a case has been registered and a hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.

Man awarded 10-yr sentence for raping minor

Ludhiana A local court awarded ten years of imprisonment to a man convicted of rapingan 11-year-old girl in 2019. The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced the man, a resident of Sherpur Kalan, to ten years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹1.1l lakh on him. The case was registered on November 29, 2019, following the complaint of the victim’s mother. The accused had lured the victim to a secluded room, where he raped her. The accused was nabbed after trying to forcibly take the victim with him on another occasion. The victim’s statement led to the conviction.

Ludhiana Two men suffered injuries after a speeding bus hit a car and a bike at National Highway near Jalandhar Bypass. The bus driver escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle on spot. Both the bike-borne man and the car’s occupant were injured, but the former condition was more critical. Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said police have impounded all three vehicles. Police will lodge an FIR after recording the victims’ statement.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma on Tuesday transferred inspector Jasbir Singh, station head officer (SHO) at the Division number 5 police station, to Police Lines hours after a surprise checking at Jawahar Nagar Camp area following a complaint of sale of drugs in the area. Singh has been replaced by inspector Balwinder Kaur, who was in-charge at Child and Women Cell-1. htc