Ludhiana man posing as employee steals trader’s car from valet parking

Ludhiana A fraudster on Sunday night tricked a trader and stole his car from the valet parking of a hotel near Ferozepur road.

The victim, Amit Dua, a 30-year-old resident of the Canal View Colony, was attending a wedding at the hotel. He has since filed a complaint with the Division 5 police.

Dua said that he had handed over his Hyundai Creta to a member of the hotel’s valet staff, who issued him a slip. According to him, a man posing as an employee later approached him asking for the slip during the function, saying that the valet needed to shift his vehicle to a different parking lot.

“The man was wearing an identification card of valet parking staff. Trusting him I handed over the slip to him and the man offered him a new slip which I kept in my pocket,” Dua said.

“After 30 minutes, I handed over the slip to valet parking staff to bring my vehicle. I was shocked when they stated that the card is fake. When I checked the parking lots my car was not there,” he added.

Footage of the accused entering the wedding hall and driving away with the stolen vehicle has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the hotel. The police later managed to trace the vehicle to Bhamian. The accused is believed to have abandoned the car after changing its number plates.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Division 5 police station, said, “We scanned CCTV footage in which the accused was captured while driving away the car. He had handed over the parking card to the valet parking employees, who handed over the vehicle to him.”

A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the unidentified accused.