chandigarh news

Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked

The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colonyin Ludhiana, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, police registered a case against her friend on Wednesday.

The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. When the victim rebuffed his advances, Harvinder promised to marry her, but later reneged. The incident took place on February 3.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

