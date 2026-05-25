Ludhiana: Man, relatives named in FIR for ‘abducting infant’ from in-laws’ house after wife’s death

A man from Tarn Taran, along with several family members and relatives, has been booked for allegedly barging into a house in Ludhiana, assaulting his mother-in-law and forcibly taking away his infant son, who had been living with his maternal grandmother since the death of his mother. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The incident took place in Mohalla Heera Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran, his brother Satnam Singh, father Anwar, mother Rani, aunt Sharbi alias Shabbo, relatives Billa and Komal, along with nearly 20 unidentified persons.

According to the complainant, Aarti, her daughter Komal had married Sandeep Singh on December 15, 2025. Around ten months ago, Komal gave birth to a baby boy but died four days after childbirth.

Following her daughter’s death, Aarti said she brought the infant to her house and had been taking care of him since then.

In her complaint to Punjab Police, the woman alleged that Sandeep Singh had repeatedly demanded custody of the child, but she refused to hand him over.

She further alleged that on May 17, Sandeep, accompanied by his relatives and several unidentified men, forcibly entered her house when she was alone. The group allegedly tried to snatch the infant from her and assaulted her when she resisted.

The complainant claimed the accused then forcibly took away the child and fled from the spot.

After the incident, she informed the police and lodged a formal complaint.

ASI Balkar Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said an FIR has been registered after preliminary inquiry under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (Wrongful Restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The ASI added that the child’s father also has legal rights over the infant and police are examining the legal aspects of the custody dispute while continuing the investigation.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.