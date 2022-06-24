Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag

The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag.

The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, said that no mobile phone or documents were recovered and even the face of the deceased has decomposed, which is going to make identification difficult. Police have kept the body in the mortuary of the civil hospital.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby and scanning all missing persons complaints registered in the past 15 days.