The district and sessions court, SAS Nagar, on Thursday awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine to a Ludhiana man transmitting child pornographic content through Facebook Messenger.

Ludhiana man sentenced to 3-yr RI for sharing child porn. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convict was identified as Anuj Kumar (33), a resident of Sahnewal village in Ludhiana.

Kumar was booked on September 18, 2021, under section 67-B of the IT Act at Police Station State Cyber Crime, Punjab, for uploading/transmitting child pornography content.

After receiving a report from National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding transmission of child pornographic content received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) on February 2, 2015; the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) Unit of the Punjab State Cyber Crime Cell had then initiated investigations into the matter. The probe revealed that the suspect had transmitted video clip of child pornography through Facebook Messenger on November 27, 2020, following which the accused was booked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the course of the investigation, technical details, including IP addresses, were sought from various internet service providers and social media platforms, which led to tracing the identity of the accused.

The accused was arrested on January 13, 2022, and the mobile phone used in crime was recovered from his possession.

In a press statement, DIG Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagadale stated that publishing or transmitting material in any electronic form which depicts children engaged in sexually explicit act or creates text or digital images, collects, seeks, browses, downloads, advertises, promotes, exchanges or distributes material in any electronic form depicting children in obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner is a punishable act with the provision of up to five years imprisonment and a fine which may extend to ₹10 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Parents should talk openly with their children about their online activities and allow children to use screens and devices under their supervision. Parents should also keep a check on children’s online friends and teach them to keep their location private,” the DIG added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON